Jimmy Barnes: Soul Deep - Live At The Palais

    Jimmy Barnes toured Australia with Soul Deep and recorded the concert at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on 14 November 1991. Setlist: 1 (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher, 2 Respect, 3 Ain't No Mountain High Enough, 4 Here I Am (Come And Take Me), 5 Signed Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours), 6 I Found A Love, 7 Reach Out I'll Be There, 8 Many Rivers To Cross, 9 Show Me, 10 Try A Little Tenderness, 11 Stagger Lee, 12 Bring It On Home To Me, 13 Sister Mercy, 14 I Gotcha, 15 Little Darling, 16 River Deep Mountain High, 17 When Something Is Wrong With My Baby, 18 Sweet Soul Music, 19 In The Midnight Hour

