Not Available

Jimmy Buckley brings charm and talent to a range of music in this concert from Ireland's Iontas Theatre, the artist's first special to be broadcast in the United States. In addition to his own songs, including the hit "Your Wedding Day," Buckley performs Irish favorites "Danny Boy" and "Noreen Bawn"; rock classics such as "Boney Maronie" and a medley of Elvis's "Don't Be Cruel" and "Teddy Bear"; and American country tunes.