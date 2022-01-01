Jimmy Buffett: Live at Fenway Park

Not Available

Live at Fenway Park is a live album by American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and is one of a number of Jimmy Buffett sound board live albums recorded directly from the mixing console without further editing thus resembling bootleg recordings. The album was recorded at Fenway Park ballpark in Boston, Massachusetts on 10 September and 12 September 2004, two dates on Buffett's License to Chill Tour. It was released in November 2005 on two compact discs on Mailboat 2115 and includes a DVD containing 55 minutes of footage from the two shows. It was produced by Michael Utley, a member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band.