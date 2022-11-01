Jimmy Buffett: Live at Wrigley Field Double Header

Not Available

Wrigleyville is transformed into Margaritaville as Jimmy Buffett, his band, and many thousands of his dancing, beer-guzzling, Hawaiian shirt-wearing, lei-draped fans invade the venerable Chicago baseball stadium for Live at Wrigley Field Double Header. Held over Labor Day weekend, 2005, the concerts themselves (a daytime show occupies one disc, with a nighttime set on the second) are standard Buffett fare--i.e., another opportunity for the above-named "Parrotheads" to pah-tay--but as the singer-songwriter frequently observes, the venue is something special. Before Buffett arrived, concerts on the sacred ground known as "the friendly confines" were as rare as Cub victories in the World Series (the team's last world championship, in 1908, preceded the opening of Wrigley Field by some six years), and Buffett, a onetime Chicago resident and longtime Cubs fan, is clearly thrilled to be there.