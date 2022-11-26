Jimmy Buffett: Live by the Bay

Not Available

Live by the Bay is a live video by the American popular music singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band. It was released in 1986 by MCA Entertainment. The 87-minute video was recorded from back to back concerts in Miami on August 16 and 17, 1985, at Miami Marine Stadium and is the first concert video released by Buffett. Miami Vice star Don Johnson introduced Buffett to the crowd. A brief rain shower during the middle of the Friday night show prompted Buffett to retreat to his sailboat (docked by the stage) and caused a majority of the final video release to feature the Saturday night show. After the rain cleared on Friday, the band played Little Feat's "Dixie Chicken" to demonstrate the equipment still functioned before Buffett returned to the stage.