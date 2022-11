Not Available

Live in Hawaii was recorded at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, Hawaii on 28 January 2004 and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii on 30 January 2004. It was released in March 2005 on two compact discs on Mailboat 2109. Live in Hawaii includes a bonus DVD containing 16 minutes of footage from the two shows. The show was introduced by Don Ho and featured performances by Martin Denny and Henry Kopono.