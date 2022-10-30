Not Available

Jimmy Carr: Being Funny

  • Comedy

Having performed live to over 1.2m people, the UK’s hardest working comedian Jimmy Carr, is back with his brand new stand-up DVD. Star of hit TV shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 10 O’clock Live, Jimmy is well known for his slick one liners and non-stop gags, but his acerbic wit and fast-paced comedy style are at their brilliant best when he has the stage to himself. Packed with over 100 minutes of brand new material, including too-rude-for-TV jokes, hilarious heckling, and even better put-downs, Jimmy pushes the boundaries of comedy and delivers a spectacular show.

Jimmy CarrHimself

