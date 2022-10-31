Jimmy Carr: Making People Laugh

Not Available

Jimmy Carr is the hardest working comedian in Britain. He has now played to over one million people on tour and sold over a million DVDs. He returns with the release of his most outrageous stand up set to date, Making People Laugh, featuring over two hours of material that’s too rude for TV. The new DVD shows Jimmy at his very best and contains over 250 jokes. Here’s a small selection: “The first guy who persuaded a blind person they needed sunglasses, he must have been a hell of a salesman.” “Liverpool is the only city in Great Britain where JD Sports, has an evening wear department.” “A great way to warm up pensioners in winter.. is cremation.” “My girlfriend recently had a phantom pregnancy. And now we have a little baby ghost.”