Jimmy in Pink

Jimmy in Pienk is a quirky comedy about Jimmy Bester (Louw Venter), a rugged seventh generation "mielie" farmer. Jimmy’s father suddenly dies in a freak accident, he is confronted by two loan sharks who come to collect what his father owes. Jimmy gathers the courage to leave his home and travel to Cape Town to seek help from his uncle (Gys de Villiers), and he is not prepared for what awaits him.