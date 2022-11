Not Available

Jimmy Orpheus is about a young day labourer at the docks. After a crawl through the late-night bars in the St. Pauli red-light district, he meets a prostitute, for whom he risks life and limb while walking around night-time Hamburg … A love story that is as poetic as it is realistic, with Roland Klick trying out various extravagant editing and camera techniques, such as jump cuts and time-lapse shots, as well as his idea of action movies.