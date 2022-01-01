Jimmy Page and Robert Plant - Glastonbury 1995

Not Available

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, both formerly of the English hard rock band Led Zeppelin, recorded and toured in the mid-1990s under the title Page and Plant. The pair re-united in 1994 and, after recording a highly successful first album, they embarked on a world tour. They then recorded a second album, followed by another world tour, before disbanding at the end of 1998. They later briefly reunited in 2001. This is a Japanese proshot broadcast recording of Jimmy Page & Robert Plant, performing live at the Glastonbury Festival at Pilton, Somerset, England on June 25th, 1995. Set List 01 No Quarter 02 Gallows Pole 03 'Presentation' 04 Since I've Been Loving You 05 The Song Remains The Same 06 Friends 07 Break On Through~ Dazed And Confused~ Calling To You 08 Four Sticks 09 In The Evening 10 Kashmir