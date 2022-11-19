Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - Live at the Greek

Not Available

Luminaries among themselves! When American rock legends The Black Crowes got together with Led Zeppelin's exceptional guitarist Jimmy Page for six sensational shows in 1999, the American audience, understandably, stood on their heads. Together Page and The Black Crowes delivered a number of high-class Led Zeppelin classics, among them 'Celebration Day', 'The Lemon Song', 'Heartbreaker', and 'Whole Lotta Love', as well as numbers that nobody would have expected. Tracks like 'Ten Years Gone', 'Your Time Is Gonna Come' or 'What Is And What Should Never Be' were convincingly delivered thanks to Page and the two Crowes guitarists Rich Robinson and Audley Freed, who not only have the necessary technique but also the right feeling for this kind of material. Chris Robinson delivers an unbelievably powerful and dramatic vocal performance.