Jimmy Part 1 Did You Get One ?

Jimmy is a product of a complicated family curse. A strange young man who never knew the identity of his parents, he lacks education, self-awareness & self-esteem. Mentally challenged and unable to speak intelligible language, he has been a puppet for 40 years for his grandmother, "Granny," kidnapping and torturing young girls. When he captures Sara, a young girl who comes from a loving family, she exposes Granny's mindful, wicked spirits with the teachings of the Bible. Testing her faith and her mother's teaching, Sara will be fully tested when she finds herself captured with no way out.