Jimmy's Jungle

Jimmy is a 12 year-old boy who daydreams about being the world's greatest animal trainer. Unfortunately, after the loss of his father, his daydreams take over, and his school and personal life begin to suffer. That is until his mom sends him to live with his grandfather for the summer. Just when he thinks things have gone from bad to worse, he discovers an animal sanctuary next door, and a baby white lion. But when he learns that the sanctuary is about to be bought by an evil corporation that plans to use the animals for testing, he formulates a plan with his new found friends to stop the sale, and expose the company for what they're really doing.