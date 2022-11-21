Not Available

Many people believe that ghosts are real, and that these beings truly exist - though there is not a single mention of their existence in the sacred pages of the noble Al-Quran. However, the holy texts of the Al-Quran warn us about the negative influences from demons, devils and spirits. In the film “Jin”, we reinvestigate the disturbances that we encounter which are commonly associated to ghosts and such. “Jin” is a classic horror film that revolves around a young married couple: Syafiq and Lily. Syafiq is a business owner who strives to improve his family’s quality of life by buying a house for his beloved wife. Lily, upon seeing a place that is spacious and beautiful, immediately falls in love with it. What this couple doesn’t realize however, is that the house has a history of changing hands often and has stories of serious disturbances.