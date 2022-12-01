Jin Tian Bu Hui Xia Yu

Not Available

As the Labour Day Holiday is approaching, Ling Xiuzhen and her thirty-year old grandson decide to visit their long time no-seen hometown, Zhujiajiao, a place known for its riverfood. There is where she founded a traditional style Chinese restaurant time ago, which was transferred to her son after she retired. It's been a while since Ling Xiuzhen hasn't visited Zhujiajiao. In the recent years she has been living in Shanghai with her busy grandson, holding a monotonous life. But there are times where she leaves her routine for a second to wonder about the future, especially regarding whether her grandson would be willing or not to take care of the restaurant, following the family tradition. Ling Xiuzhen and her grandson. Two cities afar. Two generations yearning to build a bridge between them.