"Those Were the days" speculates on what would happen if a hot international art house director were transported back in time to the 1960s Hong Kong film industry. Highlights include: WKW meets Wong Jing as a child and profoundly influences career; WKW attempts to make his kind of films with the resources, talent, and expectations of 1960s HK filmmakers, and a lot of other Hong Kong /Wong Jing style zaniness.