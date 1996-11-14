Jingle All the Way

1996

Meet Howard Langston, a salesman for a mattress company is constantly busy at his job, and he also constantly disappoints his son, after he misses his son's karate exposition, his son tells Howard that he wants for Christmas is an action figure of his son's television hero, he tries hard to to make it up to him. Unfortunately for Howard, it is Christmas Eve, and every store is sold out of Turbo Man, now Howard must travel all over town and compete with everybody else to find a Turbo Man action figure.