Jingle Around the Clock

When Elle Bennet decides to reunite her college friends for a special Christmas celebration, her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work she can’t pass up -- spearheading a Christmas campaign relaunch to prove she’s ready for a career-altering promotion. Much to her surprise, she’s forced to team up with advertising campaign 'fixer' Max, who has a completely different take on the Holidays. But as Elle and Max work together and learn more about each other’s Christmas traditions, they unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other. With the help of a little Christmas magic, will Elle pull off the perfect Christmas reunion and find the love she’s been searching for?