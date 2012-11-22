Jingle & Bell's Christmas Star

2012

Jingle the Husky Pup and his buddy Andrew meet some new friends. A girl Andrew's age, Sofia, and her Husky pup, Bell, have moved from sunny Palm City to Pineville weeks before Christmas. With no friends yet and not knowing what to expect, Sofia and Bell's world is upside down and it looks like it might be the worst Christmas ever. But with a little help from Jingle and Andrew, Sofia and Bell will soon discover that Christmas joy isn't about where you are -- it's about who you are with!