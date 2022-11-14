Not Available

Meet the Murphys, a family with never ending bad luck. "Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong," it's Murphy's law! Over a century ago a witch put a magical curse on their great-great grandfather and the whole family has been jinxed for generations! After Meg Murphy (played by Big Time Rush's Ciara Bravo) and her family's house is destroyed in yet another freak accident, the family moves into their grandfather's house in Harvest Hills. In a not-so-strange case of bad luck, Meg's nemesis Ivy is also spending the summer in town. But things start to look up, kind of, when Meg meets a local boy named Brett and he casts another spell on her, a love spell that is! With help from her brother Charlie, Meg more determined than ever, must break the hex on her catastrophically cursed family! Watch this doomed teen try for a normal existence in a world full of hijinks!