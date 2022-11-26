Jirau e Santo Antônio

Not Available

Child prostitution, water caontamination, hundreds of kilometers of dead trees, tons of murdered fish, thousands of homeless and unemployed families. It seems that the progress promised by the construction of the Hydroelectric Plants on the Madeira River, in Rondônia, has passed far from that region. This work intends to give voice to those affected and affected who suffer and fight daily for the guarantee of their rights. This is the case of Nilce de Souza Magalhães, a woman, fisherwoman and fighter, who months after the recording of this film was murdered. For Nicinha, and all the people affected in the Amazon region, not a minute's silence, but a lifetime of struggle.