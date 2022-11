Not Available

Seven animated films and the 1987 live-action short "The Last Theft" comprise this collection spotlighting the prodigious talents and distinctive cinematic vision of Czech animator Jiri Barta. Slyly amusing and often featuring anti-consumerist motifs, his films brilliantly encapsulate imaginative worlds. Selections include "Disc Jockey" (1980), "The Design" (1981), "The Vanished World of Gloves" (1982) and "The Pied Piper of Hamelin" (1985).