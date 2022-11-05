Jitterbug Jive

Not Available

Olive has invited the boys over, but finds Popeye old-fashioned compared to the zoot-suited Bluto. Popeye wants to dance a waltz, pull taffy, play pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey and croquet, and bob for apples, but Olive turns up her nose at all these as Bluto sabotages them. Finally, Bluto pours quick-drying cement in the apple water and drives off with Olive. Popeye, encased in cement, rolls downhill into a vegetable shop, right next to a bin of spinach. Good thing, because Bluto's getting fresh in a very old-fashioned way. A zoot-suited Popeye stops him, and gets the girl.