Film Life Lara is a malay film which was published in Singapore when it was part of Malaysia in 1952. The movie Lara Jiwa published in the form of black and white film without color . Lara Jiwa film directed by S. Ramanathan director in 1952. In this film Neng Yatimah play as a wife that been direspectful by his husband that cheat behind her back.