Jiwa Remaja

Hairi or Harry supported his mother and his younger brother from various jobs. He never work long enough each time because he always fight with his employers. His good friend, Joy worked as a mechanic. Hairi falls in love with Anita the daughter of a wealthy family. Yuosf, Anita’s brother disliked Hairi because of his background. Fight ensue between them which later killed Joy. Hairi wants to avenge Joy’s death. In a party at Anita’s house, Hairi shot Yusof with a gun he found and became a fugitive. Anita pleads for Hairi to surrender himself but failed.