Not Available

Jiwa Remaja

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hairi or Harry supported his mother and his younger brother from various jobs. He never work long enough each time because he always fight with his employers. His good friend, Joy worked as a mechanic. Hairi falls in love with Anita the daughter of a wealthy family. Yuosf, Anita’s brother disliked Hairi because of his background. Fight ensue between them which later killed Joy. Hairi wants to avenge Joy’s death. In a party at Anita’s house, Hairi shot Yusof with a gun he found and became a fugitive. Anita pleads for Hairi to surrender himself but failed.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images