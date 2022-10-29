Not Available

His mistakes may have landed him in jail, but for Firman, it is also the catalyst for a new beginning in life. Trisya is a girl who longs to be loved, but it is only when she meets the one that she realizes that true love is not a bed of roses. Freez is a carefree guy who only thinks about hanging out with his friends and being happy, while Lara is a free spirit who wants to make her way in the world on her own. The four of them meet in Wira Cinta, a club that is owned by Kak Pora where all of them learn martial arts from and also discover themselves, when Pinto, Firman's brother-in-arms from his dark past turns up at the club and demands that Firman returns to the gang or face the consequences. Osman Ali's "Jiwa Taiko" is a social drama about discovering the meaning of friendship and love, which is often taken for granted