Not Available

Jiwa Taiko

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

His mistakes may have landed him in jail, but for Firman, it is also the catalyst for a new beginning in life. Trisya is a girl who longs to be loved, but it is only when she meets the one that she realizes that true love is not a bed of roses. Freez is a carefree guy who only thinks about hanging out with his friends and being happy, while Lara is a free spirit who wants to make her way in the world on her own. The four of them meet in Wira Cinta, a club that is owned by Kak Pora where all of them learn martial arts from and also discover themselves, when Pinto, Firman's brother-in-arms from his dark past turns up at the club and demands that Firman returns to the gang or face the consequences. Osman Ali's "Jiwa Taiko" is a social drama about discovering the meaning of friendship and love, which is often taken for granted

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images