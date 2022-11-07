Not Available

Jiyo To Aise Jiyo

    Three brothers live together after the death of their parents. The eldest, Ramprasad, is married to Laxmi; the second, Jagdish, is married to Pinky; while the youngest, Kundan, is yet to marry. After Jagdish's marriage to Pinky, all kinds of misunderstandings crop up between Jagdish, Ramprasad, & Pinky on one hand, and Kundan on the other, and as a result they ask Kundan to leave. Kundan is on his own, unemployed, homeless, and wihtout any money. Ramprasad and Jagdish move to a bunglow in the city. Kundan does well for himself, and is now the proud owner of a garage, lives in a nice bunglow, and is married to Vidya. Meanwhile at Jagdish's, a large sum of money is missing. The police are called-in, and after a preliminary investigation they conclude that the money has been stolen by Ramprasad and Laxmi, who are nowhere to be found.

