Not Available

When the rock band JoKers broke up one member flew over to be with the yankees and try to make a living there. Another one decided to focus on his schooling and become a university graduate instead of continue on with music. Two others are still hopeful their music career can be put back together. To rekindle all members' love for rock one of the members is hired to coach all-girl band Drop Doll. In the meanwhile, the girls are improving.