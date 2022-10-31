Júlia, la película

Not Available

It's Julia's birthday and she has decided to celebrate it with your family, friends and her husband Nacho. During the party he was given a camcorder. When Julia is left alone after the party, decides recorded and counted as your wonderful day has gone, but there is something that is concerned and afraid, Julia has cancer. Since then, Julia turns your camcorder in a journal which will show each and every one of your emotions and feelings. Among hospitals, dreams and love of life, Julia will leave a special message.