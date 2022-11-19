JLS - Eyes Wide Open

Not Available

This movie is a behind the scenes look at the boys sell out 2010/2011 Arena tour and gives you an incredible insight in what they get up to backstage! It includes performances of all the biggest JLS tracks and loads of never before seen extras. Tracklist: 1.Outta This World 2.That's My Girl 3.Eyes Wide Shut Feat. Tinie Tempah 4.One Shot 5.Heal This Heartbreak 6.Beat Again 7.Umbrella 8.Other Side Of The World 9.Love You More 10.Everybody (Backstreet's Back) 11.Superhero 12.Better For You 13.Everybody In Love Bonus Features: 14.Aston Extended Interview 15.JB Extended Interview 16.Marvin Extended Interview 17.Oritsé Extended Interview 18.One Shot - Oritsé Karaoke Version 19.Love You More - A Cappella Version 20.UFO - Shy Of The Cool 21.Rollercoaster 22.Skydive