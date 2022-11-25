JLS: Goodbye - The Greatest Hits Tour

Not Available

JLS have gone from talent show hopefuls to one of the UK’s most successful boy bands, selling over six million records and winning five MOBOs and two Brits Awards. After five amazing years together they sadly announced they were parting and as a final farewell to fans, they are set to embark on a sell-out UK arena tour. This essential DVD invites fans to join the boys for an unforgettable final concert and emotional farewell to their fans. The explosive and slickly-choreographed final show will feature Marvin, Oritse, Aston and JB performing all their greatest hits including; Beat Again, She Makes Me Wanna, Everybody in Love, One Shot and their final ever single – Billion Lights. EXCLUSIVE EXTRAS Behind the Scenes Feature Goodbye Message from JLS