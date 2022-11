Not Available

Bursting onto the scene with chart-topping hits like "Heads Carolina, Tails California," "You're Not in Kansas Anymore" and "Stand Beside Me," Jo Dee Messina stands as one of the most successful country music artists of the 1990s. This music video compilation features nine of the Massachusetts native's biggest songs, including "Burn," "Because You Love Me," "I'm Alright," "Bye-Bye," "Do You Wanna Make Something of It," "Closer" and "That's the Way."