Jo Nan-ja-deul

In the dead of winter, a screenwriter travels to his friend's closed cabin resort in the mountain with the intention of working on his script. Instead of being alone, he finds himself in the company of annoying strangers, from intrusive townsfolk who welcome themselves in to vacationing skiers who won't take no for an answer. On top of that, mysterious sounds at night hint of something sinister in the woods. He realizes that he may have opened the door to a killer when dead bodies begin to turn up. Five years after his acclaimed debut Daytime Drinking, indie director Noh Young Seok returns with his second indie feature Intruders, applying dark comedy and satire to an unsettling cabin-in-the-woods suspense thriller.