Joanie Greggains' Holiday Workout

This is a 1995 video shot in a room decorated for Christmas (there's a big decorated tree, presents, decorations, the whole 9 yards). Joannie is the only excerciser and she does it all to Christmas music. The intention of the tape, according to the box and Joannie's intro is to give you a fun workout to do between Thanksgiving and Christmas to keep your stress level down and keep you from gaining weight. […] Joannie is perky and slighlty grating at certain parts, but she is obviously trying to be upbeat and praise you for working out during this hectic time (one of the moves she talks about is to mimic holding holiday food trays!). But the music is great! There is certainly something to be said for working out to Rudolph in the August heat and humidity. — videofitness.com