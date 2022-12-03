Joanna Angel's School of Hard Knox

Not Available

Joanna Angel is a bad student ... She is always late to class and distracted with dirty sexual thoughts! Her biggest concern is getting a morning fix of cock behind the school every day. Clouded by her insatiable need for dick, Joanna never thinks her lateness or failed classwork will result in any consequence until her Chemistry teacher assigns a project that, if turned in late or failed, will result in her inability to graduate. If she doesn't figure out a scientific phenomenon of how to turn lead into gold, she will be stuck in school forever. Fortunately, she has a bunch of nice classmates who are willing to help, even if that means fucking the teacher, blowing the biggest nerd in school, or even giving the mascot one helluva handjob. Can Joanna and her crew of slutty punk school girls beat the system?