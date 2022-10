Not Available

A young girl, Joanna, is ostracized from kids at school. Lonely, she retreats into the books of HP Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe. Her imagination then comes to life, when Joanna builds herself a robot friend from the odds and ends in her father's garage. Instantly popular, she learns that even those you love the most can turn their backs. This gothic and stylized film explores the desire for love and acceptance we all share.