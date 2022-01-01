Not Available

    The Joanne World Tour was the fifth headlining concert tour by American singer Lady Gaga, in support of her fifth studio album, Joanne (2016). It began on August 1, 2017, in Vancouver, Canada and ended on February 1, 2018, in Birmingham, England. After tickets went on sale, various shows in Europe and North America quickly sold out, prompting additional dates in both continents. The concert series was deemed "more minimalist" in comparison to the singer's previous tours, but received praise for the visuals, Gaga's singing abilities and her connection with the audience.

