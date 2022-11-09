Joaquin La Habana - LebenZwischenWelten

Not Available

An artist portrait about the Cuban born singer, dancer, and entertainer Joaquin La Habana. Androgynous and bisexual, this voice acrobat brings both women and men convincingly to the stage and into film. He had to fight for his artistic way but always stayed true to himself. In this documentary, with the now 60 years old artist, we look back into his life and career from the 1970's and 1980's New York with its provocative underground scene. Impressive material from that time and from the group he performed with the the famous Studio 54 lead us to the life he lives now in Berlin. A very personal film and a contemporary document.