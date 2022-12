Not Available

About the son of an agricultural functionary who helped enforce the socialist order in Philadelphia in Brandenburg, then in Golzow (Oderbruch) and finally in Bernau near Berlin. Jochen therefore went to school in Golzow for only one year. He became a milker, was a border guard, married and lives with three children in Bernau. Just as disappointed with the GDR as he was with its fall, today he is even with all politics.