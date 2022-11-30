Not Available

Jocko is 23 and lives in an almost deserted prefabricated building in a small East German town near the Polish border. There are almost no young adults left there. Jocko found his livelihood in his father's electrical company. He has been practically alone since his father was only able to work to a limited extent after his mother's death. Jocko works against decay, finds joy in repairing and preserving things. "Jocko 23" was created as part of the "Ab 18!" Series, in which young filmmakers tell stories of growing up with unusual cinematic handwriting.