Jod mai rak

After reading a letter detailing her grandmother's death, Dew (Ann Thongprasom) went to Chiang Mai where, by chance, she met Ton (Uttaporn Teemakorn), a kind officer at an agricultural research center. Dew started to feel true love for her new acquaintance. They eventually married and began a peaceful life together. Everything was fine until Ton died after a serious illness. Now Dew is alone again, but then something strange happens: she receives a letter-- a love letter --in familiar handwriting. It's from Ton.