Jodi is an upcoming Telugu romantic movie written and directed by Viswanath. Produced by Padmaja and Sai Venkatesh, Jodi movie features Aadi Saikumar and Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Phani Kalyan composes the music and S.V. Vishweshwar handles the camera work for this movie. Ravi Mandla handles the editing work and the dialogues for this romantic movie are written by Thyagaraju.