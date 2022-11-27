Jodie Drake: Blues in My Bread

Not Available

Blues and jazz singer Jodie Drake is a legend. From her beginnings in Detroit to her many years of breaking ground in Canada, she has consistently promoted Black music, often simply through the power of her voice. Blues in my Bread made for a CBC national broadcast, presents the women in all her glory. Browne had full access to the singer, her interview and performances combine with now rare footage from Drakes TV appearances in the 60's and 70's add an important chapter to the history of jazz and blues in Canada.