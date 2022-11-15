Jodoh Boleh Diatur

Not Available

Dono, Kasino, Indro all find girlfriends through a dating agency. But Indro is disappointed as his girlfriend is actually doing research about men’s loyalty for her thesis. Then Dono is almost fired when he overuses the company’s phone to call his girlfriend, Rita, while Kasino discovers that his girlfriend is a con artist. Later, Rita, suddenly disappears and leaves a baby under Dono’s care. It turns out that Rita is avoiding her husband who wants to reconcile with her, but she still does not trust him. Comedy is then focused around the baby, reminiscent of the film, “Three Men and a Baby”. Dono is captivated by the baby so when Rita and her husband bring the child back to Malaysia, he gets depressed. He goes to Malaysia, carrying a doll in his arms, accompanied by Indro and Kasino. Upon seeing the baby, he can finally laugh again.