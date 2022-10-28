Joe Albany... a Jazz Life

Not Available

The life and times of Joe Albany, a little-known jazz pianist, is the subject of this specialized documentary that not only brings out the pianist himself, but the mood and feeling of the era in which he reached the top. Albany talks about the great musicians and singers he worked with -- Billie Holliday and Charlie Parker among them -- and how so many succumbed to drugs and died young. He is followed around at home, work, on the bus, and in other settings as he is interviewed by director Carole Langer. His sharp observations and dry sense of humor enliven the stories. ~ Eleanor Mannikka, Rovi