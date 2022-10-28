Joe Bonamassa: An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House

Not Available

An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House, was recorded at the historic Vienna Opera House July 2012 during a special two-week long unplugged tour, played to a limited audience over seven exclusive shows. Varying from his electric blues shows, this presentation was an all-acoustic concert performance, making it a unique and very special show fans had been waiting years to experience. Produced by Kevin Shirley. Source: Amazon.com - http://www.amazon.com/Acoustic-Evening-Vienna-Opera-Blu-ray/dp/B00B6S56X6