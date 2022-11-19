Joe Bonamassa Beacon Theatre - Live From New York (2012)

Not Available

Internationally renowned guitar superstar Joe Bonamassa, known as a "tour de force", has delivered another stunning performance at the legendary Beacon Theatre in New York City. It features guest performances by legendary classic rock singer Paul Rodgers (Bad Company and Free), American Music Award winner John Hiatt and Beth Hart, who recently released the stunning duets album Don’t Explain alongside Joe Bonamassa. In addition to these great guest appearances, Bonamassa's show features brand new songs and an awe inspiring guitar experience.