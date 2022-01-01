Joe Bonamassa: Live at Carnegie Hall - An Acoustic Evening

Not Available

Live at Carnegie Hall: An Acoustic Evening is the fifteenth live album and video by American blues-rock musician Joe Bonamassa. Produced by Kevin Shirley, it was released on June 23, 2017 by J&R Adventures. The album documents Bonamassa's two performances at the Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York on January 21 and 22, 2016. It is the guitarist and vocalist's second all-acoustic live collection, following 2013's An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House. For his performances at the Carnegie Hall, Bonamassa performed with a number of musicians in addition to his regular backing band, including Chinese-American cellist and erhuist Tina Guo, American mandolin and banjo player Eric Bazilian, and Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy. The album reached number 64 on the US Billboard 200 and number 30 on the UK Albums Chart, while the video topped the Billboard Music Video Sales chart and reached number 2 on the UK Music Video Chart.