Joe Bonamassa: Live at Rockpalast

Shot on location at Burg Satzvey, one of Germany's oldest and most revered castles, Live at Rockpalast gives old world Europe a shot in the arm with an electrifying brand of rock and blues. Joe performs his own music as well as works from Ian Anderson, Rod Stewart, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker and Steve Winwood, 11 tracks in all. Recorded June 28, 2005 Tracklisting: 01 Takin' The Hit 02 A New Day Yesterday 03 Blues Deluxe 04 Mountain Time 05 You Upset Me Baby 06 The River 07 Burning Hell 08 Had To Cry Today 09 Heart Of The Sunrise 10 Starship Trooper 11 I Don't Live Anywhere